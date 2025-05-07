Ryan Homes owner targets 106 acres in Huntersville

One of the most prominent homebuilders in the Charlotte region is seeking to rezone a large site in Huntersville for a new project.

NVR Inc., which owns homebuilding brands including Ryan Homes, has filed a rezoning request for a 106-acre site off Everette Keith Road. The request is scheduled tonight to have its first public hearing before the Huntersville Board of Commissioners.

The request is being made to accommodate a project with 259 home lots, town documents show.

NVR’s project plans include a mix of housing types.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.

©2025 Cox Media Group