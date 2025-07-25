‘Safe and cool’: Volunteers distribute water, resources to those experiencing homelessness

CHARLOTTE — In the Queen City’s summer heat, some are beating the heat by cooling off at places like the White Water Center. But not everyone has that luxury.

And for those who are experiencing homelessness and may have difficulty staying hydrated, there are volunteers, there to help them beat the heat. Channel 9’s Eli Brand tagged along with some of these volunteers on Friday.

Hearts for the Invisible is one of the groups in Mecklenburg County that works to help people experiencing homelessness during extreme heat.

The organization’s founder, Jessica Lefkowitz, said they don’t wait for people to come to them. They take the resources out into the community.

Lefkowitz said the organization has been going out to encampments all summer to give out water and let people know about cooling resources.

Fifteen volunteers were handing out resources on Friday.

“We bring services directly to them versus them having to come into a building or somewhere else to get those services because sometimes they feel uncomfortable,” Lefkowitz said.

The community is a key part of Hearts for the Invisible’s work, Lefkowitz said.

And she said this summer has been worse than others. Volunteers have had to take water out into the community on a near-daily basis.

“It’s been excessive,” she said. “It’s actually interfering a bit with our ability to case manage because we have to focus on keeping people cool.”

But this weather needs to be taken seriously for people experiencing homelessness, Lefkowitz said.

“This is the type of weather that is deadly, and we want to make sure our neighbors stay safe and cool over the next few days,” she said.

Hearts for the Invisible is not the only organization doing this work. Roof Above, QT Street Outreach, and the Cares Team do similar work. For those who wish to help the organizations, they are always looking for donations of water bottles, especially in hot summers.

If you wish to donate to Hearts for the Invisible, you can find their website here.

The Salvation Army is asking for water and other cooling resources. You can donate here.

To find cooling centers in Mecklenburg County, visit the county website here.

