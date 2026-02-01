Safety concerns lead to American Airlines flight cancellations

CHARLOTTE — American Airlines canceled all flights into and out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport Saturday night.

The cancellations followed deteriorating weather that affected airport operations, including hazardous road conditions and reduced visibility.

“These decisions were made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of our customers and team members,” the airline said in a statement. The company emphasized that safety remains the top priority during the weather event.

The airline also apologized to travelers affected by the storm.

Saturday night, more than 1,000 flights had been canceled at the airport. At least 69 delays have also been reported, according to FlightAware.

American Airlines is expected to resume flight operations on Sunday, depending on weather conditions.

