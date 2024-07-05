Safety improvements seem to improve experience for Uptown firework show

CHARLOTTE — After a chaotic July 4th in Uptown Charlotte a year ago that included numerous teenage pranks, things went smoothly this year.

Channel 9′s Glenn Counts spent the evening in the area where there were police on every corner.

“We heard some shot’s pop off over in this corner, the crowd started shifting,” vendor Stuart Barnes said of last year. “No one knew what was going on.”

In addition to heavy police presence, officers visited every teen that got in trouble at last year’s 4th to tell them personally that misbehaving would not be tolerated.

Counts spoke to people who said this year feels a lot different than last.

“I think the vibe is incredible this year all these people out there with their animals and children, I’m just catching really good vibes this year,” Heather Holland said.

A fireworks show started around 9:30 p.m. on what was a hot summer night.

