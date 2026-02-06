Salisbury man charged with manslaughter in father’s roadside shooting

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Salisbury man was arrested Wednesday and charged with voluntary manslaughter for the shooting death of his father during a roadside confrontation last summer.

Trace Michael Kinser, 30, was taken into custody on Feb. 4, following an investigation into the July 15, 2025, incident that began as a vehicle collision.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office concluded the investigation this week, detailing a fatal encounter between Kinser and his father, 53-year-old Tracy Richard Kinser.

The incident took place in the 2600 block of West Innes Street, located just north of Catawba College, where deputies initially responded to reports of a crash followed by gunfire.

Evidence gathered during the months-long investigation indicated the collision was not accidental.

Tire marks and physical evidence showed that Trace Michael Kinser positioned his vehicle in front of his father’s truck and stopped abruptly, forcing the elder Kinser to crash into him.

Video footage also tracked both men traveling from Salisbury to the scene and captured a verbal exchange between them before both individuals discharged firearms.

Responding deputies later located Tracy Richard Kinser in a wooded area near the roadway with a gunshot wound to the head. Emergency responders transported him to Baptist Hospital for treatment, where he later died from his injuries.

Trace Michael Kinser remained at the scene following the shooting and was initially detained by deputies. The Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation in collaboration with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Rowan County District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators reviewed witness statements and forensic findings for several months before issuing the arrest warrant on Feb. 4.

Following his arrest, Trace Michael Kinser was initially held at the Rowan County Detention Center without bond. He posted bond on the afternoon of Feb. 5, after his first appearance.

