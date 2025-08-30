Salisbury Police investigating 24-year-old’s death following home invasion call

SALISBURY, N.C. — Salisbury Police are investigating the death of a 24-year-old after receiving a call about a home invasion and a shooting early Saturday morning.
Police responded to the 300 block of Klumac Road around 2:15 a.m. Saturday, after receiving a call about a home invasion and a shooting.
There, they found one person was dead inside the home. The victim was later identified as 24-year-old Jabreel Kzarion Russell.
Police are actively investigating and have asked that anyone with information call them at (704) 638-3211.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
