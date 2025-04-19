‘Salute to Heroes’ hockey game honors fallen officers, supports first responders

CHARLOTTE — The 17th Annual Salute to Heroes hockey game was held at Bojangles Coliseum Saturday afternoon.

The event featured the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the Charlotte Fire Department, and MEDIC, along with members of the community.

This year marked the first game since four officers were killed and four others were hurt in an ambush on Galway Drive in east Charlotte.

Organizers told Channel 9’s Glenn Counts that they made a point to honor those officers on Saturday.

They said public support has been crucial to boost the morale of officers and firefighters in our area.

The Salute to Heroes Hockey is ultimately a fundraiser, with all of the proceeds going to the families of fallen and injured first responders.

One of the hockey players participating in the game was Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Michael Giglio, who was injured in the Galway Drive ambush.

He said the foundation provided much-needed help to him and his family.

“The foundation helped me after the April incident; they stepped in when I needed assistance. They helped me out, and now I’m here giving back and doing the same thing: helping to raise money for other first responders,” said Giglio.

It was Giglio’s third time participating in the games.

Last year, the police department won; however, on Saturday, the fire department got even with a score of 7 to 2.

