Samaritan’s Purse expands Helene rebuild program as families continue to struggle

BOONE, N.C. — A year and a half after Hurricane Helene tore through western North Carolina and parts of the Southeast, many families are still struggling to rebuild their lives.

Samaritan’s Purse announced that it is expanding its long‑term recovery program, adding 19 new rebuild locations across four states as the organization continues constructing new homes, completing major repairs, and providing replacement mobile homes for storm‑affected families.

Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse, said the need remains significant long after the storm’s landfall.

“There continue to be great needs as a result of Hurricane Helene, and families are still hurting. We want people to know that it isn’t too late to get help or receive a home,” Graham said, urging anyone still struggling to apply for assistance.

According to the organization, Samaritan’s Purse has already completed 26 new homes, with another 30 under construction. More than 80 mobile homes have been delivered, and over 100 houses have undergone major repairs.

The group has also repaired or replaced more than 870 bridges, driveways, and culverts, which are critical infrastructure that many rural families rely on for access to their homes.

More than 180 families have been approved so far for rebuilds, repairs, or mobile home replacements. Each completed home is fully furnished and provided at no cost to the recipient.

Among those helped this year is Treva Pruitt of Ashe County, North Carolina. Her home was left with a damaged foundation and black mold after the storm, and she had no means to rebuild.

She said she had nearly given up hope until she received a call from Samaritan’s Purse informing her that she qualified for a new home. On the day she received her keys, she said she told her son Gregory, “We get to go home today,” adding that she felt overwhelmed with gratitude and relief.

Samaritan’s Purse is continuing to accept applications for long‑term recovery assistance—including home rebuilds, major repairs, mobile home replacements, and infrastructure needs—in multiple counties across North Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, and Georgia.

Families seeking help can apply by calling 833‑323‑6651 or visiting SamaritansPurse.org/HeleneRebuild.

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