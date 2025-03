MONROE, N.C. — Monroe Police said the suspects accused of breaking and entering into the 2020 Smoke Shop on Sunday broke into the business again two days later.

The burglars smashed the window to get inside and got away with $8,000. They took $1,300 on Sunday.

Police said they’ve identified the two thieves and they are juveniles. They are expected to be charged and go through the juvenile court system.

