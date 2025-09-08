Local

Samet Corp. sets start date for construction on new industrial project

By Charlotte Business Journal
Samet Corp. is making plans to redevelop a large former textile industry site in Spencer between Interstate 85 and U.S. Highway 29. (LOVRO77)
CHARLOTTE — Samet Corp. is set to transform a former textile dyeing and finishing facility in Rowan County into a large industrial project.

The project will redevelop a 250-acre site located at 2555 N. U.S. Highway 29, strategically positioned near Interstate 85 and the Yadkin River, into a rail-served industrial campus.

Brian Hall, Samet’s president of real estate, said the company hopes to start construction in 2027.

