Samet Corp. sets start date for construction on new industrial project

CHARLOTTE — Samet Corp. is set to transform a former textile dyeing and finishing facility in Rowan County into a large industrial project.

The project will redevelop a 250-acre site located at 2555 N. U.S. Highway 29, strategically positioned near Interstate 85 and the Yadkin River, into a rail-served industrial campus.

Brian Hall, Samet’s president of real estate, said the company hopes to start construction in 2027.

