‘Sat there, waited to see my reaction’: Woman waiting for justice months after being shot in car

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte woman says she’s recovering and waiting for justice months after someone pulled up next to her car and shot at her.

While time has passed, Angela Smith told veteran crime reporter Glenn Counts that she is still struggling to put the seemingly random act of violence behind her; this scary situation has shown her how hostile the roads can be.

“Everything has changed; I can’t work, I couldn’t drive for like two months, and I had to have surgery,” she said.

On November 26, around 11 a.m. at one of the busiest intersections in Queen City, Steele Creek Road and South Tryon Street, Smith says a man pulled up next to her and opened fire; she still has the scars on her hands.

“He pointed and he shot, and I looked over and you shot me, and he looked at me and said yes, he said yes,” she told Counts. “He sat there and waited to see my reaction.”

That same day, police arrested a 21-year-old suspect. Smith says he was a complete stranger.

“What he did is heartless, and I feel like he will do it again; I really do,” Smith said.

The bullet removed her knuckle and penetrated through her thigh. Smith is currently in business for herself with a number of side gigs, and this event has changed her life.

“The world we are living in is scary. I stayed in the house constantly because I’m scared, and I did not deserve any of this. I cry all the time, like mentally it’s tearing me up inside. How can you do me like this?” she said.

Smith has another surgery scheduled in five weeks but said she’ll never be able to bend her finger again.

Although police have made an arrest, she says waiting for justice is a slow and frustrating process.

