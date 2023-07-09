Savannah Bananas set to visit Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Excitement awaits for baseball fans in Kannapolis this week.

The Savannah Bananas are coming to town for two games.

If you haven’t heard of the Bananas, think the Harlem Globetrotters meet baseball.

They make up both teams, and often perform trick plays and put on a show for the fans in what they call banana ball.

The Bananas are highly popular on social media and sell out every one of their games.

That includes the two at Atrium Health Ballpark this Tuesday and Wednesday.

If you’re interested in buying future tickets check out their website click HERE.

