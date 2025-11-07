‘Say a prayer’: Woman raises money in Charlotte to help family in Jamaica following hurricane

CHARLOTTE — Rachel Grant works as a nanny in Charlotte, caring for Ollie.

But for the last few weeks, while tending to his needs, Grant’s mind has been on other things.

“It keeps my mind occupied,” she said. “I’m not thinking right then. I’m focused on them.”

Grant moved to Charlotte a few decades ago, but her family still lives in her native Jamaica. Four of her family’s homes, along with her entire community, were destroyed by Hurricane Melissa.

“It’s been rough being here and not being with my family and knowing what is going on and not being able to help,” she said.

And now, she says, seeing the devastation is especially hard for her after riding out Hurricane Beryl with her family in Jamaica last year.

Now, she said she waits for updates through her TV and cellphone screen.

It took five days to hear from her son and grandson, she said. And it took even longer to hear from her uncle, who was in the hospital.

“The hospital was gone,” she said. “We’re trying to locate my elderly uncle. Can’t hear nothing, can’t find him, don’t know nothing, don’t know where he is.”

After two weeks, Grant said they found him in a field hospital.

Now that everyone is accounted for, Grant is raising money to help her family and her community.

“If you can’t donate financially, say a prayer for us,” she said. “Because we’re going to need it.”

To help and donate to Grant’s cause, visit this GoFundMe.

