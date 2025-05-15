SBI investigating deadly shooting inside Durham Police Department

DURHAM, N.C. — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a deadly shooting that happened inside the Durham Police Department Wednesday evening.

Our partners at WTVD report the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews says an officer had just finished interviewing a homicide suspect and was getting ready to transport him when the suspect grabbed an officer’s gun.

Andrews says it appears the suspect fired the deadly shot, but she said she’s not jumping to any conclusions.

“We work on facts and facts alone, and so therefore, we will wait until everything is in, all of the investigation is done, before making any further statements,” Andrews said.

The chief said the officer wasn’t hurt.

The suspect hasn’t been identified yet.

We’re expecting to learn more later Thursday. We’ll update this article when additional details are available.

