SC congresswoman calls to invoke 25th Amendment after Biden drops out of race

CHARLOTTE — South Carolina Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace doesn’t want to wait until January for President Joe Biden to leave office.

Mace is calling on Vice President Kamala Harris to invoke the 25th Amendment, which allows a vice president to seize power from a president “unfit for office.”

It’s unlikely Harris will do so, and she would need support from cabinet officials.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Mace said she plans to introduce a resolution Monday to try and remove Biden from office before the election.

“If Joe Biden does not have the cognitive ability to seek reelection, he does not have the cognitive ability to serve the remainder of his term,” Mace wrote on X.

The White House says Biden will finish his term.

(VIDEO >> Explained: The process to replace Biden, and Cooper’s VP chances)

Explained: The process to replace Biden, and Cooper’s VP chances

©2024 Cox Media Group