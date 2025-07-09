SC Election Commission aims to refine voter information

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Election Commission said it has completed a significant update to its voter rolls, marking 168,000 voters as inactive as of July.

In April, the state sent confirmation cards to 191,000 registered voters who had not participated in elections since 2020.

Of those, 23,000 voters confirmed their registration and remain active.

Inactive voters in South Carolina remain eligible to vote and can reactivate their registration by voting or updating their information.

This process is part of the state’s efforts to ensure accurate and up-to-date voter rolls.

VIDEO: 2025 candidate filing opens in North Carolina

2025 candidate filing opens in North Carolina

©2025 Cox Media Group