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SC lawmaker pushes to waive school’s makeup days after chemical leaks

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Flint Hill Elementary School
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

FORT MILL, S.C. — A state lawmaker is asking the South Carolina Department of Education to waive the two Saturdays that Flint Hill Elementary School students have to make up classes.

READ MORE: Students to make up missed class time on Saturdays after Silfab Solar chemical leaks

Fort Mill Schools canceled classes at the new elementary school near Silfab Solar last month when there were two chemical leaks.

The resolution filed by state Rep. David Martin would eliminate the e-learning days.

House Bill 5546 had its first reading on Thursday in the House.

Students have two scheduled e-learning days on April 26 and May 2.

VIDEO: School district urges leaders to remove hazardous chemicals from Silfab Solar site

School district urges leaders to remove hazardous chemicals from Silfab Solar site

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