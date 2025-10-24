SC leaders push to revive canceled $9B reactors to meet growing energy demand

JENKINSVILLE, S.C. — Efforts to finish construction on two canceled nuclear reactors in South Carolina could be moving forward.

Santee Cooper is choosing Brookfield Asset Management to take the next steps towards bringing the VC Summer Project online.

The project was originally canceled in 2017 after its builder, Westinghouse, declared bankruptcy.

Ratepayers are still paying for the $9 billion loss.

Now state leaders are pushing for the project’s revival to meet the state’s energy needs.

VIDEO: South Carolina considers reviving failed $9B nuclear project

South Carolina considers reviving failed $9B nuclear project

©2025 Cox Media Group