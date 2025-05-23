SC man charged for tattooing a minor, sheriff says

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A man was arrested after officials said he illegally tattooed a 16-year-old and operated without a license, according to a statement from the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

Derrick “Ghost” Williams was charged following an investigation into the illegal tattooing of a minor. On May 1, the 16-year-old reportedly scheduled a tattoo from Williams without his parents knowing, officials said.

Investigators said the teen directly messaged Williams and went to a house on Airport Road in Chesterfield County for the appointment. Williams didn’t check or verify the minor’s age and didn’t ask for identification before starting.

Officials found that Williams wasn’t licensed to tattoo with the State of South Carolina and didn’t have the valid tattooing facility license required by the South Carolina Department of Public Health.

Under South Carolina law, it is illegal for any person under the age of 18 to receive a tattoo even if they have parental consent.

