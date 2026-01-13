Local

SC Rep. Mace proposes bill to eliminate sales tax on over-the-counter medicine

SOUTH CAROLINA — South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace proposed a new law that would do away with sales tax for over-the-counter medicine.

The “Medicine Tax Relief” bill uses federal Food and Drug Administration “drug fact” guidelines to determine which medications should be exempt.

“We don’t tax prescription medicine,” Rep. Mace said. “When you’re sick, you shouldn’t have to pay a tax on the medicine that makes you healthier.”

The Carolinas are among the 35 states that tax for this type of medication.

