SC Sen. Josh Kimbrell drops out of governor’s race

SOUTH CAROLINA — South Carolina Sen. Josh Kimbrell announced Wednesday that he is suspending his gubernatorial campaign.

He shared his decision to drop out of the governor’s race in a social media video. He said he will seek reelection to his State Senate seat next year instead.

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His name is already on the ballot and will stay there through the primary election.

The primary ends with Election Day on Tuesday, June 9.

Before heading to the polls, check out The Political Beat South Carolina Primary Election Guide. It includes races in all of the counties in our viewing area.

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