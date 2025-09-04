SC students show academic gains in reading, writing, and math

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Students in South Carolina are showing strong academic progress, according to reports from ABC Columbia.

State test results are showing that more third through eighth graders are reading and writing at or above grade level.

In math, almost 44% of students now meet or exceed expectations, which is up from the under 41% that was reported in 2023.

Districts such as Fort Mill and Clover are also leading the way in career readiness, math, and reading.

Fort Mill High School and Catawba Ridge High School are considered top performers statewide, with rankings in the top 10.

VIDEO: CMS leaders take stock of the first week of school

CMS leaders take stock of the first week of school

©2025 Cox Media Group