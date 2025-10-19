SC woman arrested for showing gun at ‘No Kings’ protest

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Police arrested a woman in Myrtle Beach in relation to a ‘No Kings’ protest on Saturday.

Officials said a woman was seen near the planned demonstration in a vehicle, brandishing a firearm around 2 p.m., WPDE reports.

The woman, identified as 59-year-old Mary Moriarty, was arrested without incident, police said.

No additional details have been made available.

