Scam Alert: Gastonia Police warn residents of man impersonating sergeant

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is warning residents about a scammer claiming to be a sergeant with the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials warned that an unidentified male has been making scam calls impersonating GSCO Sergeant Joey Poole, potentially using other names as well.

Police said he is calling residents and asking them to make cash payments at a “federal kiosk” at 736 East Franklin Blvd.

His victims were told to park behind a nearby business during the transaction.

Gastonia Police posted on Facebook to remind residents that law enforcement will never ask for cash payments over the phone, there is no such thing as a “federal kiosk” for payment, and if you receive a suspicious call, you should hang up and call police directly.

