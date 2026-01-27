Scammers target Morganton residents in cryptocurrency scheme

MORGANTON, N.C. — Morganton Department of Public Safety officials are warning of a cryptocurrency scam asking people to send payments at machines throughout the city.

According to the Morganton Herald, scammers often claim that payment through these machines is related to urgent law enforcement matters, court issues, or outstanding utility bills. Once an individual deposits money into these cryptocurrency machines, the funds are often unrecoverable.

Scammers typically use anonymous digital wallets and fake identities, which makes identifying the perpetrators difficult. Reports indicate that by the time victims realize they have been scammed and report the crime, the funds have already been dispensed, leaving law enforcement with limited means for investigation.

Residents who suspect they are being targeted by scammers or receive suspicious demands for payment are encouraged to contact the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

