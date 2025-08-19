Don’t fall for it: Scam texts claim outstanding tickets

Action 9 has issued a warning about scam text messages claiming recipients have a traffic ticket and that enforcement is imminent.

Action 9 attorney Jason Stoogenke received one of the scam texts himself, prompting him to alert viewers once again. Multiple viewers have also reported receiving similar messages, all on the same day.

If you think there’s a chance you really do have an outstanding ticket, ask the DMV directly, Stoogenke said. Don’t trust the text or the number the text came from.

The scam text messages are designed to trick recipients into believing they have an unpaid traffic ticket that requires immediate attention.

This tactic is used to create a sense of urgency and potentially extract personal information or payment from unsuspecting individuals.

Action 9 has previously warned the public about similar scams, emphasizing the importance of verifying any claims directly with the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) rather than relying on unsolicited messages.

By staying vigilant and verifying claims with the DMV, individuals can protect themselves from falling victim to these types of scams.

