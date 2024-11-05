‘Scared to death’: Dog, owner shot in their yard by unknown suspect

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A family pet is facing a long recovery after his owner said someone shot him in their yard.

Tiffany Noel told Channel 9 that someone also shot at her moments later, and her doorbell camera caught it all.

Copper the beagle is very vocal when he runs around the yard in Lancaster.

However, his howels are more muffled than usual because of the cone and muzzle he must now wear because he was shot on the night of October 20.

“All of a sudden I hear a ton of loud noise,” Noel said. “So, I ran. I was like, ‘My dog has got to be scared to death.’ I ran to the door and opened it, and he’s like screaming.”

Noel said it all happened when she let Copper around 10 p.m. out for a few minutes. Her doorbell camera then captured the dog howling in pain.

As she went outside to check on him, a bullet grazed her arm. She then pulled her dog back inside as more gunshots rang out.

“Like I said, it’s severely broken. When he opens his mouth, you can hear the bones kind of rattling around in there,” Noel said.

Copper’s jaw was shattered on one side, so pins needed to be placed to help it heal. He received stitches in his tongue.

Noel said she has already spent nearly $3,000 for his care.

“You can’t expect these kinds of things. No one can prepare for that. So, it has been a lot financially. Emotionally, I’m basically traumatized to be in my own home,” Noel explained.

Noel said she was OK after the bullet grazed her arm. She said before the gunfire, she heard arguing in the distance.

The Lancaster Police Department said they are still investigating the incident as well as searching for a suspect.

They believe the shooting could be connected to gang violence in the area, including the death of an 18-year-old that occurred in September.

Federal authorities are offering a $20,000 reward for a tip that leads to an arrest.

If you wish to help Copper and his family, you can donate to their GoFundMe.

