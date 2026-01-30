‘Scary’: Outer Banks residents warned to shelter in place amid blizzard-like conditions

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — While Charlotte could possibly see between 3 to 7 inches of snow Saturday, the Outer Banks could experience blizzard-like conditions with the threat of flooding.

Channel 9’s Ken Lemon was in Nags Head Friday where everyone on the barrier islands got a warning to their cellphones to shelter in place until early next week.

Lemon and his crew saw people filling gas tanks to ensure they have a source of heat in case they lose power.

Emergency officials told Lemon that people are used to high winds, just not the snow that’s expected to start on Saturday night.

That combination is expected to help fuel the blizzard-like conditions.

Resident Frank Niser said that, and power outages are a disturbing thought.

“The blizzard thing they are talking about is scary,” Niser said. “It’s kind of scary. It’s kind of like, ‘Yeah, we ain’t never seen weather like that down here,’ but it’s kind of changed through the years.”

The fire chief in Kill Devil Hills expects more snow than people will see in the Charlotte area, but he said they don’t have plow trucks or spreaders.

They are relying on the Department of Transportation to clean up the roads.

