School bus crash blocks road near Palisades High School

CHARLOTTE — The inbound lanes of South Tryon Street are blocked due to a school bus crash Thursday morning.

It happened around 7 a.m. near Palisades High School just before Shopton Road West.

A truck was also involved in the crash.

UPFDATE: A look at the school bus crash blocking IB S. Tryon near Palisades HS prior to Shopton Rd. W. More details over on @TV64 #LakeWylie #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/UgsOOwR8Z8 — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) October 16, 2025

MEDIC says one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

