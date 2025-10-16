Local

School bus crash blocks road near Palisades High School

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — The inbound lanes of South Tryon Street are blocked due to a school bus crash Thursday morning.

It happened around 7 a.m. near Palisades High School just before Shopton Road West.

A truck was also involved in the crash.

MEDIC says one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

