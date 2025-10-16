School bus crash blocks road near Palisades High School

CHARLOTTE — The inbound lanes of South Tryon Street are blocked due to a school bus crash Thursday morning.
It happened around 7 a.m. near Palisades High School just before Shopton Road West.
A truck was also involved in the crash.
UPFDATE: A look at the school bus crash blocking IB S. Tryon near Palisades HS prior to Shopton Rd. W. More details over on @TV64 #LakeWylie #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/UgsOOwR8Z8— Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) October 16, 2025
MEDIC says one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
