Schools move to remote learning due to snow and icy roads

CHARLOTTE — Continuing snow and icy road conditions have prompted delays and closures for some school districts in western North Carolina Thursday.

Avery County Schools will have a remote learning day for students and staff.

Due to icy, snow-covered roads in many areas, students in Ashe County will have a remote learning day today. Zoom will begin for students at 10 a.m.

Watauga County Schools will also operate on a remote learning day. Teachers and staff may choose to work remotely. Staff reporting to school buildings should do so on a two-hour delay. The Holiday/Snow Day Program at Hardin Park School will open at 9 a.m. The district says classes will begin at 10 a.m. for K-8 students and 10:30 a.m. for high school students.

