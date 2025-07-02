Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs denied bond while awaiting sentencing in sex crimes case

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been denied bond while awaiting sentencing after being found guilty of charges related to transportation to engage in prostitution. — Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been denied bond while awaiting sentencing after being found guilty of charges related to transportation to engage in prostitution, the AP reported.

The jury reached a verdict on all charges against Combs, finding him not guilty of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, but guilty of transporting individuals for prostitution under the Mann Act.

Lead prosecutor Maurene Comey argued against Combs’ release, citing a risk of him disregarding court orders, as drugs were found in his hotel room prior to his arrest.

Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo contended that Combs is not a flight risk, noting he lacks access to his passport or plane, and suggested a $1 million bond.

Combs has been in jail since his arrest in September 2024. His legal team argues for his release on bond, emphasizing that he is no longer facing sex trafficking charges.