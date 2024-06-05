Search continues for missing 80-year-old man

MIDLAND, N.C. — First responders from more than a dozen agencies have been searching for GT240604237, 80, of Midland, since he was reported missing on Friday, the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office said.

They have used GPS mapping, helicopters, drones, thermal imaging, and more.

Knotts lives with dementia, said his daughter, Tameka Knotts-Polk.

“Every day you’re looking for him to come back, or you’re looking for an answer as to what happened,” Knotts-Polk said.

Calvin Knotts

If you see Knotts or know where he is, call the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000.

