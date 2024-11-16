Search for suspect underway after Charlotte woman’s body found in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Friday the body of an 18-year-old woman was dumped near Highway 105 in Boger City and investigators are looking for Gregory Houser in connection with her death.

The body which was found on Sunday was identified as Sydney Bisson, of Charlotte. There was no ID with the body at the time.

Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for Gregory Clifford Houser, 34, of Bessemer City, on charges of concealing a death/ failure to report.

Houser is also wanted in Catawba, Mecklenburg, and Gaston counties and was last seen Friday in Stanly County.

He was on pre-trail electronic monitoring but he is accused of tampering with the device. So, he is also facing a misdemeanor count of interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

If you have information regarding this crime or the whereabouts of Houser, contact the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

