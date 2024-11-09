Search underway for suspects who shot at police vehicle near South Piedmont Community College

POLKTON, N.C. — The Polkton Police Department is searching for suspects who shot at a police officer’s vehicle near South Piedmont Community College Friday night.

Police said they received a call around 10 p.m. about a suspicious person in the Wyndsor Down Apartment area.

While en route to the call, a deputy noticed several suspects walking through a small wooded area near the main entrance of the community college.

The deputy said the suspects started running into the college when he attempted to engage with them.

As he was following them, the deputy noticed one of the suspects had a gun. He called for backup, according to reports.

The deputy then said as they were stepping out of their patrol car, gunshots were fired in their direction by one of the suspects.

They immediately took cover and did not return fire. However, his patrol car was struck multiple times, according to reports.

The Polkton Police Department said the investigation into this shooting is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-272-0130.

