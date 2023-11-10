Search warrants served at Cornelius home connected with Troutman homicide

TROUTMAN, N.C. — Troutman officers and state police served search warrants at a Cornelius home Thursday night in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old man, police said.

Investigators say Alexander Hipple, of Troutman, was shot on Mills Avenue Saturday night and another man in the car, Zachary Craig, drove to a nearby Food Lion for help.

Hipple died.

The chief said Tuesday that police arrested a 17-year-old in connection with the case.

Police say another suspect is on the run and we could learn more information Friday.

