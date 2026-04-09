‘Second chance’: Nonprofit connects formerly incarcerated job seekers with path to employment

CHARLOTTE — For many, finding a job after a setback isn’t easy, but one group is working to change that for Charlotte’s formerly incarcerated community.

Kendall Coles told Channel 9’s Miana Massey he just wants a second chance.

“I’ve probably been looking for a few months. It’s been kind of tough because I made a mistake in the past,” he said. “Now I’m just trying to get back right.”

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, roughly half a million Americans reenter society after incarceration each year. But without stable employment, maybe end up back in the system.

Studies show the unemployment rate for those with criminal records tends to hover around 30%. That’s more than five times the national average, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

More than half of those formerly incarcerated are arrested again within three years, but access to jobs and skills training can significantly lower those numbers.

That’s where Gaining Freedom’s Reentry Job Fair comes in. The event aims to give people a real path forward.

“If you’re making strides and trying to do the right thing then you should be able to get a second chance,” Coles said.

Employers say it’s not just about the past; it’s about potential.

“Background matters, but the background I really see is the heart and their willingness to work,” Janelle Hayes, a talent acquisition specialist for Goodwill, said. “You can tell when somebody really wants something, and so they motivate you to want to give it to them.”

Organizers say they hope to connect as many people as possible with employers ready to hire.

VIDEO: ‘Invaluable skills’: Charlotte seeks local businesses for youth employment program

‘Invaluable skills’: Charlotte seeks local businesses for youth employment program

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