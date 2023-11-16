Second suspect arrested after drug deal leads to deadly shooting in Troutman

TROUTMAN, N.C. — A second suspect has turned himself in after an alleged drug deal turned into a deadly shooting, Troutman police say.

Investigators say Alexander Hipple, of Troutman, was shot on Mills Avenue on Nov. 4. A man in the car with him drove to a nearby Food Lion for help.

Police believe Hipple and the man with him had to sell marijuana to the suspects. Police said when they met, the suspects demanded the drugs at gunpoint, shooting Hipple three times when the pair tried to leave.

Hipple died from his injuries.

Last week, police took a 17-year-old boy into custody. He will be tried as an adult, they said.

On Thursday, Troutman officers said the second suspect, James Richard Gann, had turned himself in to the Iredell County jail. He was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a firearm into occupied property resulting in injury, and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Gann is being held without bond.

The Troutman Police Department thanked the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Atlanta Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Cornelius Police Department, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol for their help with the case.

