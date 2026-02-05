Sen. Thom Tillis seeks answers on Charlotte Border Patrol operation

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina’s United States Senator Thom Tillis is pushing once again for answers on Charlotte’s Border Patrol operation.

In a letter to the Department of Homeland Security, Secretary Kristi Noem, Tillis said he applauded the arrest of criminal illegal aliens, according to the Charlotte Observer.

However, “at the same time, multiple public reports allege that U.S. citizens were detained, subject to force, and experienced damage to personal property.”

Tillis continued by asking for clarification on whether the reports are true, and if they are, he is asking for corrective action.

VIDEO: DHS updates number of Border Patrol arrests after ‘Operation Charlotte’s Web’

DHS updates number of Border Patrol arrests after ‘Operation Charlotte’s Web’

https://www.charlotteobserver.com/news/politics-government/article314574428.html

©2026 Cox Media Group