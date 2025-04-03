Senate bill could let NC pharmacists test and treat flu and strep

RALEIGH — A bill in the North Carolina Senate aims to expand the role of pharmacists in testing and treating influenza and strep throat.

Senate Bill 335, if passed, would allow pharmacists to diagnose and treat patients for the flu and strep throat, a role currently reserved for doctors.

The bill has already passed unanimously in the Senate Health Committee, indicating strong support among lawmakers. Currently, only doctors are authorized to diagnose these illnesses and prescribe the necessary medications.

The bill could soon be brought up for a vote on the Senate floor, potentially changing the landscape of healthcare delivery in North Carolina.

