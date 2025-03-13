Sergeant Travis Ward, 29-year veteran of Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, passes away

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Retired Detention Sergeant Travis Ward passed away on March 12, 2025, after dedicating 29 years to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Sergeant Ward began his career with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office on January 24, 1996, and was promoted to Sergeant in February 1998. He became a canine handler in 2003, working with bloodhounds until 2019.

His commitment to his role earned him an Advanced Detention Officer Certification in June 2008. Ward retired last month, concluding nearly three decades of service.

Sheriff Campbell remarked, “Sergeant Ward’s passing is a tremendous loss to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office family. He was not only a leader but also a friend to everyone who had the privilege of working alongside him. His legacy of leadership and unwavering dedication to his fellow deputies and citizens will not be forgotten.”

Sergeant Ward’s career was marked by a series of promotions and achievements, reflecting his dedication and skill. His work as a canine handler involved training and handling bloodhounds, a role he fulfilled for 16 years.

Ward’s Advanced Detention Officer Certification, awarded in June 2008, highlighted his commitment to professional development and excellence in his field.

At this time, no arrangements have been made for Sergeant Ward’s funeral services.

