Seven arrested after Chester apartment complex shooting

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Seven individuals have been arrested following a shooting incident at Chester Heights Apartments on June 22.

The Chester Police Department responded to a shooting on Dawson Drive, where several individuals exchanged gunfire in the parking lot.

The incident resulted in 18-year-old Breasia Truesdale being injured after being struck by a bullet in her lower back.

She was initially transported to MUSC Health in Chester by a friend and later moved to Prisma Health in Columbia, where she is reported to be in stable condition.

Police apprehended five suspects shortly after the shooting, with two additional arrests made on June 26, 2025.

The suspects include three adults and four juveniles, all charged with various offenses related to the incident.

During the investigation, officers executed several search warrants, collecting multiple pieces of evidence, including five firearms, both handguns and rifles.

The Chester Police Department has urged anyone with additional information to contact them at 803-385-5433.

