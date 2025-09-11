Seven film and TV productions set to boost North Carolina’s economy by $131M

NORTH CAROLINA — The state of North Carolina is quickly becoming a destination for film and TV productions.

On Thursday, Governor Josh Stein announced that three new shows and four films were being shot in our area.

That list included “Top Chef” season 23 and a film called “Bad Counselors,” both of which are being filmed in the Charlotte region.

According to the State Film Office, all seven of those productions will create more than 3,800 jobs, as well as generate more than $131 million.

“The film incentive program is great because it creates good jobs, and it generates economic activity. It also has the snowball effect because once you have a good thing going, more comes, and then it just puts Wilmington and all of North Carolina in a really good light so that more people want to come and be tourists in our state,“ said Stein.

The location where the governor made the announcement, Bespoke Coffee in Wilmington, was used to film scenes from Amazon’s “The Summer I Turned Pretty.”

VIDEO: True crime movie starring Channing Tatum to be filmed in Charlotte; extras needed

True crime movie starring Channing Tatum to be filmed in Charlotte; extras needed

©2025 Cox Media Group