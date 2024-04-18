Several arrested, cars seized after street takeovers in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. — Hickory Police Department officers arrested more than a half dozen people while enforcing North Carolina’s new street takeover law.

Police focused along Highway 70. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned officers are now seizing cars that could be sold at auction.

Some of the arrests have been captured on video. A viewer shared video with Faherty of police going after the driver of a white pickup truck that appeared to be spinning its tires in a parking lot along Highway 70. Police towed that truck from the scene.

This week, Faherty went to the impound lot where several of the vehicles that have been seized are being stored. Sheriff’s deputies say if a person is convicted of the misdemeanor charge, those vehicles can be sold at a public auction.

Police told Faherty that even in downtown Hickory, they have seen street takeovers. They spoke about their concerns over other drivers’ safety and people who gather to watch.

Investigators said people who organize street takeover events can also face charges.

