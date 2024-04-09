Warrant: CMPD charges man with street takeover after new law takes effect

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has charged a man with misdemeanor street takeover, an arrest warrant shows.

It’s the first time Channel 9 has learned about someone being charged after a new law made street takeovers illegal in North Carolina.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed the bill last year. Under the new law, drivers can be charged with a misdemeanor and a fine of more than $1,000. There are stricter penalties for repeat offenders within a two-year period.

Those who coordinate or participate in street stunts could also face misdemeanor charges. Their vehicles could also be taken away.

According to an arrest warrant issued Sunday, Joseph Angelo Didonato is accused of a street takeover. The police report for the incident says he was seen on camera performing stunts around 3 p.m. on South Tryon Street in Uptown Charlotte. Motorcycles were also involved, the report says.

Didonato was arrested on Monday, the warrant shows.

(WATCH BELOW: Law implementing stiffer penalties for street takeovers takes effect)

Law implementing stiffer penalties for street takeovers takes effect

©2024 Cox Media Group