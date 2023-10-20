Several crashes shut down I-85 South in Cabarrus County, troopers say

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple crashes shut down Interstate 85 in one direction Friday afternoon in Cabarrus County.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the interstate around 2 p.m. and could see all southbound lanes of traffic were blocked near Lane Street.

Several cars, a van, and a charter bus -- all part of different crashes -- were seriously damaged. One car was so destroyed that its roof was no longer attached to it.

Channel 9 is working to learn who, if anyone, was hurt in the crashes.

It’s not clear what led to any of them or if they’re at all related.

The state Department of Transportation indicated the interstate would be closed until around 6 p.m. Friday.

