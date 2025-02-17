Delta flight crashes at Toronto airport, all expected to survive

TORONTO — A Delta flight crashed while landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday and the plane was seen upside-down on the snow-covered ground.

Fifteen people, including one child, have been taken to hospitals, but none of the injuries are considered to be life-threatening, according to Peel Regional Paramedic Services.

Ornge, which provides medical transport, said three people suffered critical injuries: one child, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 40s.

Toronto-Delta Flight This image taken from video provided by CTV shows emergency crews responding at Toronto Pearson Airport after a plane crash, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (CTV via AP) (Uncredited/AP)

The other 12 people taken to hospitals have mild injuries, Peel Regional Paramedics Services said.

All 80 passengers and crew on Flight 4819 were evacuated, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The flight originated in Minneapolis.

What caused the plane to flip and catch fire was not immediately clear but the investigation is already underway, sources told ABC News. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada will lead the investigation, the FAA said.

The Toronto Airport is closed until at least 4:30 p.m. Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport said it’s preparing to receive diverted flights from Toronto.

While the cause is unknown, the crash unfolded during blowing snow and strong wind gusts in the region. Winds reached 40 mph on the ground and were even stronger several hundred feet in the air.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

