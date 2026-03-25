Severe drought grips region, with little rain in sight

CHARLOTTE — Severe drought conditions are expanding across the region, with Cabarrus, Stanley and Union counties now facing extreme drought levels. Meteorologists warn that the chances for significant rainfall remain slim over the next 10 to 14 days.

According to the current drought monitor, most of the area is experiencing severe drought conditions. The lack of significant rain in recent weeks has intensified the dry spell and experts suggest the situation will worsen as the warming climate impacts how moisture moves through the atmosphere.

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While much of the region is under a severe drought classification, the situation is most critical in Cabarrus, Stanley, and Union counties. These three areas have been moved into the extreme drought category as the dry spell persists.

Officials note that conditions will continue to decline the longer the area goes without significant rainfall.

Weather forecasters indicate that the immediate future offers little relief for the dry soil and vegetation. There is currently a low probability of any meaningful precipitation for at least the next 10 to 14 days.

This follows a period where the region has already gone a significant amount of time without substantial rain.

Channel 9 meteorologist Joe Puma spoke with a meteorologist at Climate Central to examine how climate change impacts these weather patterns.

The discussion focused on how a warming climate may lead to more frequent “feast or famine” events, where the environment swings between periods of heavy rain and intense dryness.

According to the meteorologist at Climate Central, a warming climate increases the amount of moisture held in the air, which can cause individual rain events to produce more water.

However, a warmer atmosphere also pulls more water from plants and the ground through evaporation. This process can cause droughts to become more severe and last for longer durations.

VIDEO: Wednesday afternoon’s forecast with Meteorologist Joe Puma

Wednesday afternoon's forecast with Meteorologist Joe Puma

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