Severe pipe failure causes wastewater spill in southwest Charlotte

CHARLTOTE — Charlotte Water reported a wastewater overflow near Choyce Circle on August 7, resulting in 1,030 gallons of untreated wastewater reaching Sugar Creek in the Catawba River Watershed.

The overflow was caused by a severe pipe failure, prompting an immediate response from Charlotte Water crews to address the situation.

“A majority of wastewater overflows can be prevented with your help,” said Cam Coley, spokesperson at Charlotte Water. “Anything put in plumbing or a manhole can cause wastewater overflows, spilling raw sewage into your street, your creek, or even inside your own home.”

Charlotte Water maintains more than 4,562 miles of wastewater pipe, ensuring the safe daily delivery of over 91 million gallons of wastewater to treatment plants.

Charges from monthly water bills fund preventative maintenance and emergency response, highlighting the importance of community cooperation in preventing overflows.

Residents are encouraged to dispose of items like paper towels, wipes, and feminine products in the trash instead of flushing them, as even products labeled as ‘flushable’ can contribute to clogs.

For suspected sewage spills, residents can call 311 or 704-336-7600, with Charlotte Water responding 24 hours a day.

