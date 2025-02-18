Severe storm topples tree in Salisbury, damages home and car

SALISBURY, N.C. — A severe thunderstorm on Sunday morning caused a massive tree to fall in Salisbury, damaging Teresa Anderson’s home and car.

The storm brought fierce winds of at least 50 miles per hour, which led to the tree splitting and hitting two structures, including Anderson’s home on Short Street.

“I ain’t never been pushed over by nothing as strong as that was,” said Teresa Anderson, recounting the moment the tree hit her home.

“Thank God it didn’t hit him in his head, but he had a bunch of that stuff in his head,” Anderson said about her boyfriend, who was sitting at the foot of the bed when the tree struck.

In Kannapolis, a similar incident occurred where residents of an apartment building experienced the impact of the storm.

Jordin Horton, a resident, said, “I seen the house shake, and felt it,” describing the moment the tree hit the building.

Despite the damage, no injuries were reported in the Kannapolis incident, although seven people were displaced.

Teresa Anderson expressed gratitude for their safety, saying, “I thank number one, God, that we are alive because look at this, ain’t nothing but God.”

