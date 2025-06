CHARLOTTE — Next week, some light rail commuters may have to find a different stop.

On Monday, half the parking lot at the Sharon Road West Park and Ride will be closed.

CATS officials said riders can use the Arrowood or I-485/South Boulevard stations.

The parking lot closure could be in place for a couple of weeks.

